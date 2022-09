Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sweet Dewberry Hubbard on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National General Insurance, an Allstate company, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Laird Hammons Laird on behalf of Oscar Leroy Phillips. The case is 5:22-cv-00818, Phillips v. National General Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 3:55 PM