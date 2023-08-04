New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kraft Heinz was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with the labeling of specific Crystal Light brand products. The lawsuit, which alleges that Heinz's 'No Artificial Flavors' label on its blueberry and raspberry Crystal Light drink enhancers is misleading, was brought by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01741, Phillips v. Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 04, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Tina Phillips

Plaintiffs

The Wright Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Kraft Heinz Foods Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct