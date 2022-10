New Suit - Employment

The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by Tawana L. Phillips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03710, Phillips v. Geo Group.

Real Estate

October 28, 2022, 12:06 PM