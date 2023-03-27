Who Got The Work

Sabrina R. Gallo of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by Rebecca S. Vinocur PA and the Lange Law Firm on behalf of Teresa Phillips, alleges that the products contain dangerous levels of harmful bacteria including a rare strain of pseudomonas aeruginosa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:23-cv-00153, Phillips v. EzriCare, LLC et al.

Teresa Phillips

Rebecca S. Vinocur, PA

The Lange Law Firm PLLC

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

Walmart, Inc.

Aru Pharma, Inc.

EzriCare, LLC

EzriRx, LLC

Greenberg Traurig

