New Suit - Consumer

Walmart, EzriCare and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with the recall of EzriCare's artificial tears products. The lawsuit, brought by Rebecca S. Vinocur PA and the Lange Law Firm on behalf of Teresa Phillips, alleges that the products contain dangerous levels of harmful bacteria including a rare strain of pseudomonas aeruginosa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00153, Phillips v. EzriCare, LLC et al.