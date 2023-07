New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court against Brooklyn Bedding. The complaint accuses the company of offering fake discounts for certain products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03781, Phillips v. Brooklyn Bedding LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Sean Phillips

Plaintiffs

Dovel & Luner

defendants

Brooklyn Bedding LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract