The potential for a surge in employment litigation exists in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent cancellation of affirmative action policies in higher education admissions, a Phillips Lytle partner in New York says. The SCOTUS decision—aimed at higher education—may still ensnare private employers in lawsuits over their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

July 10, 2023, 2:12 PM

