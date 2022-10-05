New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Zarbee's, a supplier of over-the-counter melatonin supplements, was hit with a false advertising class action on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner, alleges that Zarbee's supplements contain twice the amount of melatonin labeled on the packaging, leading to unwanted side effects such as headaches, nausea and drowsiness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05470, Phillips-Jones v. Zarbee's Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2022, 7:06 PM