New Suit - Employment

The National Basketball Association and NBA Services Corp. were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Saturday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three longtime NBA officials who claim that they were terminated 'without cause' after requesting religious exemptions to the defendants COVID-19 inoculation mandate. The suit is backed by the Law Offices of Sheldon Karasik. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09666, Phillips et al v. The National Basketball Association et al.