New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

NextGen Healthcare Inc., an electronic health records software and practice management systems provider, was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of millions of patients. The action was brought by Stueve Siegel Hanson and the Barnes Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02067, Phillips et al v. NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Health Care

May 10, 2023, 4:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Bellvinia Brickle

Scott Phillips

Plaintiffs

The Barnes Law Group, LLC

Stueve Siegel Hanson

defendants

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract