New Suit - Product Liability

Johnson & Johnson and Ethicon were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The case, concerning a procedure performed with a Da Vinci robotic-assisted laparoscopic device, was brought by the Onstad Law Firm and Erskine & Blackburn on behalf of the Estate of Fred Steven Phillips and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00515, Phillips et al v. Johnson & Johnson et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 09, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Leanne Phillips

De Lois Phillips

Kalli Janette Jackson

Laura Kylene Sublett

Stefanie Dene' Feller

Plaintiffs

Erskine & Blackburn, L.L.P.

defendants

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims