New Suit - Product Liability

Intuitive Surgical, a developer of robotic-assisted surgery devices, was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Erskine & Blackburn on behalf of plaintiffs representing the Estate of Fred Steven Phillips, who died from complications following a surgical procedure involving Da Vinci's Sureform 60 robotic stapler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01335, Phillips et al v. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Health Care

December 20, 2022, 3:48 PM