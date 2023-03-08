New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Stellantis N.V. were slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The court action was filed by deLeeuw Law, Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman and Migliaccio & Rathod on behalf of owners of 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat vehicles. The complaint contends that the defendants made misleading statements about the limited edition run of the Hellcat vehicles when they later announced they were producing another model year of Hellcat vehicles, contrary to their limited edition run claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00251, Phillips et al v. FCA US LLC et al.

