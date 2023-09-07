Breaking News From Law.com

Philips agreed to pay $479 million to resolve lawsuits brought by consumers for economic claims associated with its recalled CPAP and other breathing machines. The class action settlement, announced on Thursday, resolves a portion of the multidistrict litigation in the Western District of Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation, must approve the settlement, which provides cash payments and $100 awards to those who return the devices.

