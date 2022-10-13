New Suit - Copyright

Koninklijke Philips, the health care technology company, and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against John Vartanian on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Reed Smith, accuses the defendant of selling a Python-based hacking tool to KPI Healthcare for the purpose of modifying Philips Ultrasound Systems to customer-requested configurations for a profit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07469, Philips North America LLC et al. v. Vartanian et al.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 5:21 PM