Judge Abbe Fletman of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas said she's expecting a busy few years ahead in the court's mass torts program. Fletman, who recently entered her second year as team leader of one of the country's most active mass tort hubs, said a new slate of products litigation is likely to generate a substantial volume of cases in the Complex Litigation Center docket.

Pennsylvania

August 31, 2022, 4:02 PM