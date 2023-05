News From Law.com

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas' mass tort caseload has fallen to its lowest point in nearly a decade, sinking to 4,216 after several years hovering around 10,000. Yet even with its shrunken inventory, attorneys say Philadelphia's Complex Litigation Center remains a national hub for coordinated litigation. The decrease in overall caseload comes as the programs that made up the bulk of mass tort filings approach their closing stages.

May 09, 2023, 7:16 PM

