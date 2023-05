News From Law.com

With a clearing of cases in the center's Risperdal litigation, Philadelphia's mass tort inventory is now down more than 60% from the start of 2020, according to court data. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas' current mass tort case load is 4,216. In comparison, Risperdal alone accounted for 6,912 cases in the CLC in 2019.

May 01, 2023, 3:55 PM

