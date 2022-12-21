Philadelphias BioTelemetry Settles False Claims Act Claims f...

News From Law.com

A Philadelphia-area biotechnology company has agreed to a $44.9 million settlement to resolve allegations that it defrauded government health care programs by seeking reimbursements for services it outsourced to often-unlicensed technicians outside of the United States. And it is good news for two whistleblowers who are set to split $8.3 million under the terms of the agreement and are represented by Ross Feller Casey's Brian McCormick who worked with federal prosecutors to bring the False Claims Act action.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 21, 2022, 4:08 PM