Staffing issues within the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are continuing to contribute to roadblocks in the city's criminal justice system, but even as more prosecutors depart, the office shows signs of stemming its attrition problems. Between April 1 and Dec. 16, 2022, the office lost 96 staff, 46 of whom were assistant district attorneys, according to information obtained through a Right-to-Know Law request.

Pennsylvania

February 13, 2023, 8:00 AM