Philadelphia Plaintiffs Attorneys Trade Suits Following Spli...

The feud between Philadelphia plaintiffs attorneys Thomas Duffy Jr. and Kenneth Fulginiti is heating up, with Duffy accusing his former law partner of withholding settlement fees in a Pennsylvania state court suit on Wednesday, just a week after Fulginiti leveled accusations that Duffy defrauded him of millions in compensation. Duffy's suit claims that in the period leading up to Fulginiti leaving Duffy + Fulginiti to start his own firm, Fulginiti recruited clients to leave the firm and join him at Fulginiti Law as well as withheld settlement fees from cases which were settled before his Feb. 9 resignation.

March 08, 2024, 3:33 PM

