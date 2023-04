News From Law.com

Philadelphia's medical malpractice filings may have shot up this year, but other types of personal injury filings are still down from than what they were prior to the pandemic. The city's 2023 motor vehicle and premises liability lawsuit filings are on track to be about 10% less than what they were in the years before 2020, according to data from the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

Pennsylvania

April 27, 2023, 3:21 PM

nature of claim: /