A Philadelphia jury hit Monsanto with a $2.25 billion verdict Friday afternoon. The jury awarded $250 million compensatory damages and $2 billion punitive damages to the plaintiff John McKivision for his claims that Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller caused him to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Pennsylvania

January 26, 2024, 4:02 PM

