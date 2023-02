News From Law.com

The Judicial Conduct Board announced Friday afternoon that it filed formal disciplinary charges against Judge Mark Cohen of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. The board alleges in its complaint that Cohen posted improper, politically charged material on his personal Facebook page. The posts, according to the complaint, demonstrated support of left-leaning figures and policies and criticism of right-leaning figures and policies.

February 24, 2023, 2:05 PM