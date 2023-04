New Suit - Contract

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against WCP Solar Services on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, seeks indemnification under various performance bonds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02470, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. v. WCP Solar Services LLC.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 5:10 PM

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Dinsmore & Shohl

Wcp Solar Services LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract