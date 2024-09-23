Who Got The Work

Richard J. Lechette of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter has entered an appearance for Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed Aug. 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Bodell Bove LLC on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., seeks to declare that Stuart Dean is obligated to defend and indemnify the estate of Stephen Girard and Kennedy-Wilson Pennsylvania : Management in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:24-cv-03787, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Company et al.

Insurance

September 23, 2024, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Bodell Bove

Defendants

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

Stuart Dean Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute