Who Got The Work

Consolidated Edison, the gas and electricity supplier to New York City, has turned to attorneys Megan McDonough and John Salvatore Rand of Clark, Gagliardi & Miller to fend off a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 15 in New York Southern District Court by Clark & Fox on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance, brings subrogation claims against Consolidated Edison over fire damage claims allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent installation and maintenance of power distribution lines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-09730, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company v. Consolidated Edison Company Of New York, Inc.

Energy

December 30, 2022, 9:37 AM