New Suit

Consolidated Edison was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Clark & Fox on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent installation and maintenance of power distribution lines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09730, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.

Energy

November 15, 2022, 4:50 PM