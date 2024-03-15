Who Got The Work

Patrick J. Lubenow and Elizabeth K. Miles of Amundsen Davis LLC have stepped in as defense counsel to Ring & DuChateau in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for water damage claims arising from the negligent installation of an HVAC system, was filed Jan. 29 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by De Luca Levine on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin, is 2:24-cv-00118, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company v. Cg Schmidt Inc et al.

Property & Casualty

March 15, 2024, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

De Luca Levine

De Luca Levine LLC

defendants

Cg Schmidt Inc

Eppstein Uhen Architects Inc

Jf Ahern Co

Ring & DuChateau LLP

defendant counsels

SmithAmundsen

Amundsen Davis LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct