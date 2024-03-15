Patrick J. Lubenow and Elizabeth K. Miles of Amundsen Davis LLC have stepped in as defense counsel to Ring & DuChateau in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for water damage claims arising from the negligent installation of an HVAC system, was filed Jan. 29 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by De Luca Levine on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin, is 2:24-cv-00118, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company v. Cg Schmidt Inc et al.
Property & Casualty
March 15, 2024, 10:11 AM