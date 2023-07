New Suit - Insurance

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance and Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance. The suit names CVP Community Center and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation concerning a sexual assault. The case is 0:23-cv-61297, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company et al v. Cenvill Recreation, Inc., et al.

July 07, 2023, 9:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Company

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

defendants

C.V.P. Community Center, Inc.

Cenvill Recreation, Inc.,

Jane Doe

Pines Master Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute