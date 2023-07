New Suit

HeplerBroom filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. The suit, which pursues claims against Hometown Cooperative Apartments Inc., seeks a declaration that a repair estimate for property damage is legally improper. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04977, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Hometown Cooperative Apartments, Inc.

