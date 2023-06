News From Law.com

The owners of four Philadelphia residences won a total of $3.2 million in their consolidated suits alleging their properties' developer and builder sold them defective homes. In a 17-page verdict slip entered June 16, a jury determined that defendants Nineteenth Street Development and Streamline Solutions LLC breached various contracts and warranties with the plaintiffs and made negligent misrepresentations about the properties.

June 20, 2023, 5:16 PM

