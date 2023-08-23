Philadelphia Firms Saw Hefty Expense Increases Over Past 6 M...

News From Law.com

Practicing law has become more expensive for Philadelphia firms since the beginning of the year, according to Wells Fargo's six month report.The survey, which looked at over 130 firms across the nation, showed that Philadelphia firms were generally on par with the rest of the market when it came to trends such as large rate hikes and dips in productivity and profits, although general expenses skyrocketed by 19.2% in the area compared with the 11.7% average increase.

Legal Services

August 23, 2023, 4:04 PM

nature of claim: /