Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Pulls Back on Remote Proc...

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas is scaling back some of its remote technology use, with its three divisions all making moves to hold more proceedings in person. Both the family and Orphans' divisions recently vacated pandemic-era orders expanding advanced communication technology use, and First Judicial District spokesperson Gabriel Roberts said modest changes are coming for the trial division as well. "Some civil judges have had the option of holding their non-jury trials either in-person or remotely," Roberts said. "There will no longer be a remote option beginning Nov. 1."

October 07, 2022, 5:23 PM