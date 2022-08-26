Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against home appliance manufacturer Broan-Nutone LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for alleged property damage claims arising from a defective bathroom exhaust fan, was filed by Venema Proko & Keahey on behalf of Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Company, as subrogee for its insured John Carney. The case is 2:22-cv-03425, Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Company v. Broan-Nutone, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 6:58 AM