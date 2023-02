Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against General Electric Appliances to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims of water damage due to a defective dishwasher, was filed by Venema Proko & Keahey on behalf of Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-00756, Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Co. v. General Electric Appliances.