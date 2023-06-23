Walmart and Lilang Ltd. were hit with a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court alleging property damage from a defective product. The lawsuit was filed by Venema, Proko & Keahey on behalf of Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance, which claims fire damage from a defective scooter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03421, Philadelphia Contributionship Ins. Co. A/S/O Sara Castro & Bonin Cabrera v. Lilang, Ltd et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 23, 2023, 2:57 PM