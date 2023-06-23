New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart and Lilang Ltd. were hit with a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court alleging property damage from a defective product. The lawsuit was filed by Venema, Proko & Keahey on behalf of Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance, which claims fire damage from a defective scooter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03421, Philadelphia Contributionship Ins. Co. A/S/O Sara Castro & Bonin Cabrera v. Lilang, Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 2:57 PM

Philadelphia Contributionship Ins. Co. A/S/O Sara Castro & Bonin Cabrera

Venema, Proko & Keahey

Walmart, Inc

ABC Corps 1 - 10

John 1-10 Does

Lilang, Ltd

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct