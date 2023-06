News From Law.com

In a complaint filed Tuesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that businessman Josh Verne—a former Gladwyne resident now living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida—raised approximately $31 million through the unregistered offer and sale of securities. The SEC claimed Verne deceived investors and misused at least $9.3 million for his personal benefit.

June 14, 2023, 4:56 PM

