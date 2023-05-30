New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon and Shenzhen DBK Electronics were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Venema Proko & Keahey on behalf of Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective replacement battery in a Dyson vacuum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02936, Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Co. v. Shenzhen DBK Electronics Co. Ltd. et al.

May 30, 2023, 4:59 PM

Philadellphia Contributionship Insurance Co. A/S/O Jefferson & Holly Shaw

Venema, Proko & Keahey

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Shenzhen Dbk Electronics Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct