The plaintiffs in Philadelphia's mass tort over the antacid Zantac are asking the supervising coordinating judge to recuse himself from the case. The plaintiffs contend that Judge Joshua Roberts of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas has ties to a key drugmaker defendant through his wife's position at a law firm representing the company in the national litigation.

July 05, 2024, 2:36 PM