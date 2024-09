News From Law.com

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Scott Reid of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Sept. 13 declined to throw out a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia and two police officers over the death of a woman who was struck by a fleeing suspect in a police car chase. And in allowing the claim to forward, Reid broke from the standard usually applied in such cases.

Pennsylvania

September 13, 2024, 5:49 PM