News From Law.com

Judge Joffie C. Pittman III, currently administrative judge of the court's traffic division, is set to take over the newly reinstituted position of Municipal Court administrative judge at the start of the new year. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed Pittman to the role in a Tuesday per curiam order that also suspends the position of Traffic Court administrative judge.

Pennsylvania

October 12, 2023, 5:18 PM

nature of claim: /