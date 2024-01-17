Phila. Litigation Boutiques Dailey LLP and Levan Legal Annou...

News From Law.com

Business litigation boutiques Dailey LLP and Levan Legal announced they merged at the beginning of January, the fourth law firm merger to hit the region within the past three weeks.The combined firm, which will go by the name Dailey LLP, is now home to 14 total attorneys including four from Levan. In addition to firm founder Richard Levan, attorney Ryan Levan is joining Dailey as a partner, while Marc Durant and Anthony Conte will be joining at the attorney level.

