Phila. Law Firm Leaders Find Opportunity, Not Threat, in Goo...

While Goodwin Procter's arrival into the Philadelphia legal marketplace may slightly raise the competitive pressures on homegrown law firms, leaders in the city hope that the entry of another Am Law 50 firm will raise the region's profile as a life sciences transactional hub. Over the last 10 years, the City of Brotherly Love has been the site of expansion of major national firms seeking to expand their northeast footprint with a focus on life sciences and health care transactions often by raiding sizeable teams from peer Big Law practices.

January 25, 2023, 2:12 PM