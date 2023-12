News From Law.com

Roundup plaintiffs notched another win Tuesday evening, with a $3.5 million verdict in Philadelphia. The jury awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages against Bayer's Monsanto and Pennsylvania-based chemical manufacturer Nouryon and $3 million in punitive damages against Monsanto. The verdict marks the fifth consecutive trial win for Roundup plaintiffs in the last month and a half.

December 05, 2023, 6:44 PM

