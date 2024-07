News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury determined that an infant's death was not the result of her doctor's failure to diagnose her life-threatening heart condition. Attorneys for the estate of decedent Jazlyn Rosado had gone into the trial with a $12 million demand, but while the jury found that defendant Dr. Jamie Katz had been negligent, they also found that her negligence was not a factual cause of Rosado's death.

Health Care

July 02, 2024, 4:11 PM