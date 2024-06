News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury on Thursday handed up a $68.5 million verdict to the estate of a construction worker who died in a fall from a fifth-floor balcony. The jury determined that the plaintiff's target contractor defendant was 50% liable for the unsafe conditions that led to the accident, despite what the plaintiffs' attorney described as "a corporate shell game designed to protect the developers."

Construction & Engineering

June 28, 2024, 1:47 PM