A Philadelphia jury hit ExxonMobil with a $725.5 million verdict Thursday for failing to warn that its gasoline contained benzene. The jury determined that Paul Gill developed Acute Myeloid Leukemia as a result of his exposure to ExxonMobil's product, awarding $725 million in compensatory noneconomic damages for Gill, plus $500,000 to his wife for loss of consortium.

Energy

May 10, 2024, 12:51 PM

