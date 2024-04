News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury on Thursday returned a $6.1 million verdict to a worker crushed by a pallet of weights. But the award was only a fraction of what the plaintiffs had estimated the value of the case to be. According to attorneys involved in the matter, the plaintiff's settlement demand at trial was somewhere between $51 million and $101 million.

April 26, 2024, 4:53 PM

