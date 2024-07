News From Law.com

A trial judge on Monday upheld what is so far the only Roundup defense verdict to come out of Philadelphia. And the ruling stands to affect more than just the one single case. In upholding the Kline v. Nouryon verdict, Judge Ann Butchart of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas rejected plaintiffs' challenge to a series of global evidentiary rulings that gave Monsanto a newfound edge in the trial.

July 17, 2024, 1:37 PM